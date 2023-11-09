JUST IN: Air Force Research Lab is looking to hire 50+ people

BreakingNews
Credit: Marshall Gorby

1 hour ago
The Air Force Research Laboratory is hiring, looking for everyone from experts to those ready for entry-level job positions, the lab said Thursday.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base-anchored lab will hire more than 50 entry-level to expert positions across multiple AFRL locations at a hiring event at Sinclair Community College.

ExploreFrom last year: Air Force hiring event draws thousands with lure of strong-paying jobs

The event will be at the college’s Conference Center, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8.

“AFRL cultivates a large science and technology workforce, and is calling all scientists, engineers, technologists or contract and financial management specialists interested in applying their talents to make a difference for national defense,” the lab said Thursday.

Those interested should upload a resume in advance here.

A recruiter will schedule interviews at Sinclair beginning in room 116, AFRL said.

Parking will be in the underground garage C at 12 W. 4th St.

Open job categories include:

  • computer scientists
  • contracting specialists
  • data analysts
  • aerospace/aeronautical, electrical, electronics, mechanical, general and computer engineers
  • financial management specialists
  • physicists

AFRL oversees the Air Force’s technology and research and development work, overseeing AFWERX and the 711th Human Performance Wing (also based at Wright-Patterson), pushing the boundaries of modern technology and science. The lab has a workforce of more than 11,500 Airmen, Guardians, Department of Defense civilians and contractors, with an annual budget of some $3 billion.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

