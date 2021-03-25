JUST IN: Jobless claims fall to lowest number in pandemic era

The economy is heating up, with the number of national layoffs falling to the lowest level in the COVID era, new U.S. Department of Labor numbers show.
In the week ending March 20, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment benefits was 684,000, a decrease of 97,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the federal government said.
Statewide, Ohioans filed 69,368 initial jobless claims last week, according to statistics from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Of that number, about 7,400 have been flagged for potential fraud, the state said.
The total number of initial or first-time jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 53 weeks (3,098,318) was more than the combined total of those filed over six years, from 2013 to 2019.
Ohioans filed 330,446 continued jobless claims last week, which was 445,856 fewer than (or about 42% of) the peak last year, the state said.
“There are fewer people that are losing their jobs,” Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., told the Wall Street Journal. “That’s a great sign that things are starting to pick up again for the economy.”