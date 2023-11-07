Investigation at Kettering Health finds financial impropriety

Financial impropriety related to the use of Kettering Health organizational funds was uncovered through an internal investigation, the hospital said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Kettering Health retained an outside firm to conduct an internal investigation in response to “allegations of inappropriate fiscal and operational management at Kettering Health.”

The internal investigation has since been completed, revealing Kettering Health funds had been used for non-business purposes.

“Kettering Health will be seeking repayment of these funds from the individuals involved and sharing information related to our investigation with the appropriate authorities,” the hospital system said in a statement on Tuesday.

The senior executives and board members that were implicated in the investigation are no longer with the organization, Kettering Health said. Kettering Health also did not name the people the investigation found to have conducted the improper spending.

“In addition, we have made significant changes to policies, procedures, and governance to ensure this type of behavior will not occur in the future,” its statement says. Further details regarding those changes were not disclosed.

Kettering Health’s first announcement regarding the internal investigation released in March came in response to records obtained by the Dayton Daily News and other media outlets containing a pair of anonymous complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleging “abuse of charitable funds.”

The complaints referenced former Kettering Health CEO Fred Manchur and Dave Weigley, former chairman of the Kettering Health board and current president of Columbia Union Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists. Kettering Health is affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

The anonymous complaints accuse Manchur of expensing trips and using hospital network funds to remodel his home, and involve Weigley’s automobile expenses, among other things.

Manchur’s retirement was announced in November 2022 and effective by the end of December 2022. Weigley left the Kettering Health board in January 2023. Two other top Kettering Health executives left the network in October 2022, including Kettering Health President Wally Sackett and Chief Administrative Officer Terry Burns.

Michael Mewhirter, previously the chief financial officer for the organization, took over as interim CEO until a national search resulted in the hiring of Michael Gentry, a former health system executive in Virginia. Gentry took over as CEO in July.

Kettering Health has 15 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.