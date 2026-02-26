Instagram’s parental supervision tool aims to address youth mental health concerns

“Parents can’t possibly know everything their kids are doing,” Yost said. “But this new tool gives moms and dads a window into warning signs that might otherwise go unseen. Knowledge is power.”

As part of program, parents will be alerted if their children repeatedly searches for terms related to self-harm or suicide within a short period, according to the attorney general’s office.

Parents can visit Instagram’s help center or clicking on the “supervision” section on the app’s settings for more information.

Yost said the alert system is an opportunity for parents to openly talk to their children about mental health and online safety.

While Instagram reportedly blocks searches associated with suicide and self-harm, the new program could add another layer of safety.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for help.