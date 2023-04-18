X

In DC, coalition salutes retired three-star general with Hobson award

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
Ret. Lt. Gen. John “JT” Thompson had extensive experience at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

At its annual “fly-in” to Washington, D.C., the Dayton Development Coalition awarded its “Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award” to retired Lt. Gen. John “JT” Thompson.

“Every year, the coalition presents the Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award to a leader who has been an effective, strong advocate for the region,” Jeff Hoagland, coalition president and chief executive, said in a statement Tuesday. “Lt. Gen. John Thompson has been one of Dayton’s strongest advocates since he arrived for his first tour at Wright-Patt in back in 1991.”

The award, named after former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson, R-Springfield, honors regional leaders for advocacy on behalf of the Dayton region.

Past recipients include Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, Barbara Mills, Derek Porter, Scott Sullivan, retired Air Force Gen. Lester L. Lyles, retired Air Force Gen. Tom Owen, JP Nauseef, Dick Church, Don Patterson and Dan McCabe.

ExploreHow Dayton saved what became Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Thompson’s last assignment at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was as commander of the Air Force’s Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), and he served more than a dozen years at the base over the course of his career, the coalition noted.

He was the commander of the 303rd Aeronautical Systems Wing, and program executive officer (PEO) for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Aeronautical Systems Center at the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), also at Wright Patt. He served as the PEO for Tankers and KC-46 Program director at AFLCMC, and other roles at both AFMC and AFLCMC.

When Thompson retired after his final post as commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center in Los Angeles, he came back to Ohio.

Said the coalition: “Thompson brings nearly four decades of experience and insight to the DDC, JobsOhio, and the work the organizations do to preserve, protect and grow the Dayton and Ohio federal installations.”

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news?

Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

About 180 regional leaders joined the coalition at its 40th Fly-In, an opportunity to interact with leaders and lawmakers in Washington about lobbying priorities and regional needs.

“2023 marks another record-breaking year for the number of community leaders attending the Fly-In,” Hoagland said. “We take great pride in how business, government, academia and the non-profit sector come together to support our region and ‘speak with one voice.’”

The Dayton region’s federal military-related installations represent economic activity of more than $19 billion each year, according to the coalition.

In Other News
1
Tipp City high school senior, football star dies after short illness
2
Q&A with Dayton lawmaker overseeing Ohio House debate on amending state...
3
Pilots, NTSB give no answer why plane veered off Dayton airport runway
4
PHOTOS: See kids learning and playing at local child care centers...
5
Both sides disagree on parental control on proposed abortion amendment

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top