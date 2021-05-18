Hundreds of thousands register for Vax-A-Million campaign on first day

Hundreds of thousands of people registered for Ohio’s Vax-A-Million campaign in the first day, according to an announcement from the Ohio Department of Health.
ODH said that by 4:30 p.m., it received more than 60,000 calls, the Vax-A-Million website had more than 25 million page views, and hundreds of thousands had entered the drawing.
The total number of entrants was left intentionally vague, ODH said, for security reasons.
It did say that the official number of entries would be announced on Monday after the draw period ends and the state finishes verification and removing duplicate entries.
ODH Director Stephanie McCloud said the department was pleased at all the activity today and added that the state is seeing indications of increased vaccinations after the drawings were announced last week.
The department also offered advice if someone is having trouble accessing the website. It said people having trouble should refresh the webpage and clear the cache in their browsing history, and if those to do not work to try updating their web browser.
Registration for the drawings is currently open and continues through Sunday by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH, or by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com.
Drawings will be held every Monday for five weeks, with results announced each Wednesday. For each drawing, one Ohioan 18 and older will win $1 million, and one Ohioan 12-17 will win a full scholarship to any public state college or university.