Hundreds of thousands register for Vax-A-Million campaign on first day

The department also offered advice if someone is having trouble accessing the website. It said people having trouble should refresh the webpage and clear the cache in their browsing history, and if those to do not work to try updating their web browser.

Registration for the drawings is currently open and continues through Sunday by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH, or by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com.

Drawings will be held every Monday for five weeks, with results announced each Wednesday. For each drawing, one Ohioan 18 and older will win $1 million, and one Ohioan 12-17 will win a full scholarship to any public state college or university.