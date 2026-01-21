Huber Heights Marigold Festival to return this spring

The Eichelberger Amphitheater is located at 8625 Brandt Pike.

The three-day event is being organized by the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s Community Foundation.

“We’ve found that a large demographic of the city is looking for a festival that’s earlier in the year and tied to the history of the community; something that brings the community together with family-friendly events and activities,” said Chamber Executive Director Mason Hutton.

The Marigold Festival has roots in the Huber Heights community dating back to the 1980s. The event was held annually beginning in 2013 but was canceled in recent years.

“For 2026, the festival is being re-established with a new organizing structure and a focus on rebuilding trust, increasing community engagement, and gradually expanding the event into something that can serve as a signature regional festival for Huber Heights, as well as the Dayton area,” said organizer Jeffrey Weese.

Business owners interested in participating in the Marigold Festival as vendors can visit the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce website to submit an application.

The Huber Heights Community Foundation works to drive economic growth and community development by providing financial resources and mentorship to local entrepreneurs and small business startups.

“We aim to connect with that demographic of business owners and operators to made sure they’re structured and financially sound so that they can connect, grow and thrive within the community,” Hutton said.