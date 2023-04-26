BreakingNews
Springfield group aids families affected by deadly townhome explosion
X

Honor Flight Dayton to make first Washington, D.C. trip of 2023

Local News
By
7 hours ago

Honor Flight Dayton has announced it will be conducting its first trip of the year to Washington, D.C. to take veterans to see their National Memorials this Saturday.

In a release, the organization said it will use an American Airlines charter flight to transport 81 WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans, along with 68 guardians and Honor Flight Dayton staff.

The flight it expected to leave early Saturday morning.

While in Washington D.C., the veterans will visit the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the USMC War Memorial, the FDR Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and other sites.

The veterans will return to the Dayton International Airport at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, to be greeted by the Wright Patterson Air Force Band of Flight, the Miami Valley Young Marines, Centerville Community Band, active members of the U.S. Armed Forces, members of other organizations and families, friends and Honor Flight alumni, the release said.

Members of the public are encouraged to join in welcoming the veterans home, with Honor Flight recommending they arrive at around 7 p.m.

In Other News
1
Public health alert issued for soup that could spoil prematurely
2
Dayton may buy quirky Portland Loos: public toilets you can see inside...
3
Retired F-15 Eagle arrives at Wright-Patt for inclusion in Museum...
4
National Kids & Pet Day brings good reminders
5
GOP effort to preempt abortion amendment with August election: Here’s...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top