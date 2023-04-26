Honor Flight Dayton to make first Washington, D.C. trip of 2023

Honor Flight Dayton has announced it will be conducting its first trip of the year to Washington, D.C. to take veterans to see their National Memorials this Saturday.
In a release, the organization said it will use an American Airlines charter flight to transport 81 WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans, along with 68 guardians and Honor Flight Dayton staff.
The flight it expected to leave early Saturday morning.
While in Washington D.C., the veterans will visit the WWII Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the USMC War Memorial, the FDR Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and other sites.
The veterans will return to the Dayton International Airport at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, to be greeted by the Wright Patterson Air Force Band of Flight, the Miami Valley Young Marines, Centerville Community Band, active members of the U.S. Armed Forces, members of other organizations and families, friends and Honor Flight alumni, the release said.
Members of the public are encouraged to join in welcoming the veterans home, with Honor Flight recommending they arrive at around 7 p.m.
About the Author