Hobart Brothers unveils new ‘welders’ playground’ in Troy

Experienced, qualified welders are increasingly hard to find, and giving industrial customers a place to refine welding skills is one way to deal with that, said Blake Heim, Hobart commercial director.

“We train our distributors and sales reps on the latest and greatest products in the welding industry,” Heim said in an interview. “We have a customer applications lab where we’ll work with end-users on providing and recommending the right welding procedures to use with our filler metals.”

Heim agreed that much of modern life would be impossible without welding. If customers wants to switch or update filler metal technologies, they can work with Hobart.

The center features a new Hercules automated welding system, with semi-automatic welding stations and arc welding equipment besides.

“Our customers are able to see the filler metal and welding equipment solutions in action before putting them into production,” said Tre’ Heflin-King, Hobart applications engineering manager.

While the Hobart family has had a presence in Troy since the late 19th century, the family started its welding business here in 1917. In 1996, ITW, a Fortune 200 company, acquired Hobart. While under the ITW umbrella, Hobart has remained based in Troy.