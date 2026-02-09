Here is why you should spay or neuter your pet this month

“Unplanned litters continue to have a direct impact on pet owners, shelters and communities,” said Kacey Shaffer, director of Veterinary Services at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. “Spaying and neutering is one of the most effective ways pet owners can help reduce the number of animals entering shelters while also benefiting their own pets.”

Pet owners are encouraged to talk with their veterinarian about spaying or neutering their pets and to explore local, affordable spay and neuter resources available in the community, according to the center.

Spaying and neutering is also a way to reduce roaming, fighting and other behaviors that may impact public safety and quality of life.

“Responsible pet ownership benefits everyone,” Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice said. “Choosing to spay or neuter a pet is a step toward a healthier community for both people and animals.”