Heavy rains expected through the weekend prompt flood warnings

People in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action.

As of Friday morning, most of the region has already received 1 to 2 inches of rain in the last day.

While most areas had fewer than 2 inches of rainfall, some areas were reporting as much as 2.59 inches, according to the NWS.

More rain is expected Saturday, with a chance for strong to severe storms and damaging winds Saturday afternoon and evening.

Hail and a few isolated tornadoes are possible.

Showers will continue overnight, with a chance of heavy rainfall.

Nate McGinnis, a meteorologist for the NWS, said the region is expected to get an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain this weekend.

As of late Friday morning, the Little Miami River had minor flooding and will be an area of concern as additional rain falls.

Mad River in Springfield will be another area the NWS is monitoring for flooding, as well as any creeks and tributaries that flow into the Great Miami River.

McGinnis said the Great Miami River has flood protections in place but could still have some minor flooding.

The Miami Conservancy District said the Great Miami River watershed has received 0.25 to 1.5 inches of rain in the last day and 1.5 to 2.5 inches in the last two days.

To mitigate potential flooding, staff closed a floodgate in Hamilton, Middletown and two in West Carrollton.

Great Miami River levels are expected to be at 13.6 feet around 11 a.m. on Sunday in Middletown and 75.9 fee in Hamilton, which are both nearly 2 feet over the minor flooding level, according to MCD’s river forecast.

Flows across the watershed are above the 90th percentile for this time of year and additional rains could make this a top 10 record event, according to the MCD.

“Our flood protection system has reliably safeguarded communities for over a century,” said MaryLynn Lodor, general manager at Miami Conservancy District. “We are closely monitoring the situation and taking every necessary action to protect residents and infrastructure.”

The district has been using the Germantown, Englewood, Lockington, Taylorsville and Huffman dams to store water.

Butler County

Hamilton Director of Infrastructure Edwin Porter said while MCD would manage or maintain any issues with the river, the city does have some structures, like the Hydraulic Canal which serves the hydroplant, they monitor, Porter said.

“We reached out and put a notice out to residents on Facebook, like checking and clearing storm drains,” he said, adding roofs and gutters should also be checked and cleared of leaves and debris. “Removing that can prevent clogs, which can cause localized flooding.”

Hamilton has inspected city catch basins for possible clogs earlier this week and clearing stormwater structures in advance of the rain.

Residents should also inspect sump pumps to keep water out of basements, and flooding issues should be reported to 513-785-7550, which goes directly to a superintendent.

“When it comes to high rains, it’s just the standard stuff,” said Porter, adding don’t dump yard waste catch basins or gutters, nor dump them in any stream or creeks, as that can cause flooding. Also, he said never cross a roadway that has standing water because “you don’t know how deep that’s going to be.”

“It’s just being aware,” he said.

In advance of the rains, MCD did close the Hamilton floodgates that protects the water from backing up into the Hamilton stormwater drainage system.

MetroParks of Butler County has several locations that are either along creeks or near the Great Miami River. According to MetroParks communications manager Katie Ely Wood, sections of the Great Miami River Trail are closed in Middletown and Trenton due to “high water.”

These closed sections are near the Trenton Riverway Trailhead locate on State Route 73 and underneath the State Route 122 bridge. “Until the water starts to recede, those areas will be closed for the time being,” Ely Wood said.

Woodsdale and Sebald MetroParks in Madison Twp. are closed. Ely Wood is “hoping” Sebald MetroPark will open “in the next few days.”

Sebald MetroPark has a creek that runs through the entry, and with high water, debris ends up on the bridge and prevents cars from coming in and out of the park. “We’re hopeful as soon as we get the debris cleared, we’ll be able to reopen (Sebald),” Ely Wood said.

For people who may need to be out this weekend, Ely Wood recommends being aware of your surroundings. “If you see water getting higher, it’s time to head to higher ground and make sure you can exit a park or area safely.”

Fairfield Public Works Director Ben Mann said the problems that could arise in Fairfield is all dependent on the rainfall. They often get high water on Seward Road, south of Tylersville Road and the Happy Valley Drive bridge off Ohio 127 before other areas. Mann said the city’s “biggest issue over the last 20 years has been localized street flooding in our areas that have dry wells.”

The city has more than 1,000 dry wells, which are in the northwest part of the city, primarily from neighborhoods like Village Green to the river.

“They work well, normally, as that area is comprised of a lot of well-draining sand and gravel soil layers, but under saturated conditions it can be a problem if we get a lot of rain all at once,” Mann said.

Electrical safety tips during flooding

• If rising water threatens your home or business – or if you evacuate due to flooding – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box;

• Stay away from downed electrical lines as electric current passes easily through water;

• Don’t drive over nor stand near downed electrical lines;

• Never replace a fuse or touch a circuit breaker with wet hands, nor while standing on a wet or damp surface; and

• If your home or business is flooded, energy companies cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician, or any damage repaired by an electrician and verification of repairs from your local building inspector.