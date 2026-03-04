GOP lawmaker floats tourism pass to provide discounts for Ohioans, out of state residents

At a press conference the same day, bill sponsor Rep. Melanie Miller, R-Ashland, laid out her belief that the pass could lead to more out-of-state visitors, more perks for residents, more visits to tourist destinations, and more tax revenue for the state.

“Tourism is not just about travel, it’s about economic development, job creation, community pride, and long-term growth,” said Miller. She said improving Ohio’s tourism record — tourism accounted for $57 billion spent in Ohio last year and $4.7 billion in tax revenue in 2024 — would be wholly beneficial to the state and its people.

Miller, who chairs the committee that will vet this bill, told this news outlet that this bill is a priority. She expects quick committee action — the bill has attracted some bipartisan support already — and a swift vote on the Ohio House floor.

“I think you will see this pass move very quickly,” Miller said. “We would love to be able to get this out by July 4 so Ohioans can start utilizing this.”

Here’s what Miller’s legislation, as drafted, would do:

Create the tourism pass, to be overseen and administered by the TourismOhio department;

Allow any tourism driver with Ohio locations to apply for the program, wherein they would outline the “discounts, special experiences, promotional gifts, or other benefits” offered to pass holders;

For Ohio residents, the pass would be free throughout 2026 and available for purchase in 2027. For out-of-state residents, the pass would be available for purchase in 2026.

TourismOhio would be charged with setting the prices of the pass.

There is no current directive on how much the passes would cost, but Miller said she wants them affordable and offered to Ohioans at a discounted rate. All proceeds of the pass would be reinvested into the state’s tourism arm.

The idea was supported Tuesday by members of the Ohio Arts Council, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and Ohio’s commission to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The chamber’s Director of Travel & Tourism Policy Matt MacClaren told reporters that the program is, to his knowledge, unique to Ohio. He said he’s mentioned the proposal to the chamber’s 100 or so members entrenched in the tourism economy and that there’s broad interest in participating, from their end.

