GOP, Dems offer 15 state-level immigration bills, but Ohio House leader not eager to tackle issue

So far, the House hasn’t fast-tracked any bills strictly related to immigration enforcement. On Wednesday, Speaker Matt Huffman, R-Lima, didn’t signal a rush on any House immigration-related proposal.

“Enforcement of federal immigration laws is a federal enforcement issue, and the states shouldn’t be interfering with that, whether it’s the state government, it’s local governments, or citizens‚" Huffman said.

He told this news outlet that immigration enforcement is “clearly a federal function” and one that states have limited say in, according to the U.S. Constitution, hinting that the bulk of Democratic proposals wouldn’t hold muster and that some Republican proposals might not be needed.

He added that lawmakers will take a look at all of the bills through their relevant committees.

Here’s a brief description of pending immigration-related proposals from both sides:

Republican proposals

House Bill 554:

This bill would expand Ohio’s offense of obstructing justice to explicitly include obstructing the proceedings of federal immigration agents. It would make it a fifth degree felony to intercede with official duties and a third degree felony to intercede with a federal immigration arrest.



The bill is sponsored by Reps. Josh Williams, R-Sylvania, and DJ Swearingen, R-Huron. It awaits its first House Judiciary Committee hearing.

House Bill 281:

This bill would require hospitals to allow federal agents inside their premises for the purpose of immigration enforcement and punish any hospital that refuses to allow an officer inside.



The bill is sponsored by Williams and awaits a second hearing in the House Public Safety Committee.

House Bill 26:

This bill would require every Ohio law enforcement agency to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement officials, as well as block any local ordinances that are intent on blocking local cooperation.



It’s sponsored by Williams and Rep. Tex Fischer, R-Boardman, and awaits a second hearing in the House Public Safety Committee.

Senate Bill 172:

This bill, already passed by the Ohio Senate, is similar in scope to to H.B. 26. It would require all state and local public officials to allow the arrest or detention of any person who is suspected of being unlawfully present in the United States.



The bill, sponsored by Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, awaits its first hearing in the House Public Safety Committee.

House Bill 282:

This bill would require Ohio courts to consider a person’s immigration status at the time of sentencing, determining bail, or setting parole.



It’s sponsored by Williams and awaits a second hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 200:

This bill would prohibit any person who is unlawfully in the United States from being present in Ohio, with the penalty of a fifth degree felony, or a fourth degree felony for repeat offenders. It would also require all law enforcement agents in the state to enforce the law.



The bill is sponsored by Reps. Gary Click, R-Vickery, and Nick Santucci, R-Niles, and awaits its second hearing in the House Public Safety Committee.

House Bill 42:

This bill would require Ohio law enforcement departments and the state’s agencies of Job and Family Services, Medicaid, and Rehabilitation and Corrections to collect the immigration status of anyone they come in contact with and report the data to the governor annually.



The bill is sponsored by Williams and Fischer and awaits a vote or further hearings from the House Government Oversight Committee.

Democratic proposals

Democrats returned to Columbus this week with a flurry of bill proposals — none of them formally introduced, yet — that they say would reaffirm the rights of American citizens and immigrant populations.

This outlet asked Minority House Leader Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati, if he believed the state had the authority to enact any bills that would dictate or limit how the federal government goes about immigration enforcement. He said the state’s ultimate ability to enforce the measures is a secondary question.

“The big question here is, what are we doing to protect Ohio citizens from overreaching, under-trained federal agents,” he said. “We have to do what we can as state legislators and lawmakers. Ultimately, there are federalism questions that it’s up to federal courts to decide (on), but our job is: What can we do to protect Ohio citizens and maintain public safety?”

Here are the recent Democratic proposals:

One would require on-duty law enforcement officers to clearly display their badge and ID and not use face coverings, with limited exceptions.

The bill will come from Reps. Karen Brownlee, D-Symmes Twp., and Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati.

One looks to limit state entities from collecting, sharing, or disclosing Ohioans’ personal data with the federal government, except when the purpose is explicitly allowed or required under law.

The bill will come from Rep. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington.

One would block private entities from selling or sharing Ohioans’ personal data, except when the purpose is explicitly permitted under law.

The bill will come from Reps. Christine Cockley, D-Columbus, and Tristan Rader, D-Lakewood.

One would prohibit immigration enforcement in places of worship, courthouses, hospitals, schools, at public religious ceremonies, or at organizations that assist children, pregnant women, victims of crime, or individuals with mental or physical disabilities.

The bill will come from Reps. Ismail Mohamed, D-Columbus, and Eric Synenberg, D-Beachwood.

One looks to ensure local and state law enforcement can investigate alleged crimes of federal agents.

The bill will come from Reps. Mark Sigrist, D-Grove City, and Beryl Brown Piccolantonio, D-Gahanna.

One would require that criminal and civil detainees are given adequate meals, health care, and basic living needs like a bed.

The bill will come from Reps. Ashley Bryant Bailey, D-Cincinnati, and Veronica Sims, D-Akron.

One would allow the governor of Ohio to decline the deployment of out-of-state National Guard units in Ohio.

The bill will come from Rep. Erika White, D-Springfield Twp.

And a final proposal would look to reaffirm lawmakers’ rights to tour jails, prisons and detention facilities at any time.

The resolution would come from Rep. Latyna Humphrey, D-Columbus.

