Global Gourmet in Washington Twp. offers cooking classes, tastings and more

Global Gourmet offers hands-on classes led by Markhoff and others. Upcoming cooking classes include Tuscan Treasures, during which participants will learn to make everything from the pasta to the sauce; Havana Nights: Cuban Comfort Classics; and Galantine’s Girls Night, a cake decorating class accompanied by a wine flight.

Cooking classes accommodate up to 24 students though private classes are available for date nights and special occasions.

“I’ve been so excited to get it up and running. It’s been a task,” Markhoff said.

Originally slated to open in December, issues with permitting and equipment pushed Global Gourmet’s premiere date into the new year.

Markhoff said she’s still putting the finishing touches on - signage hasn’t even arrived yet - but her dream of sharing her cooking passion with people is a reality.

Global Gourmet also has two event spaces. One holds up to 25, the other has room for 55.

Markhoff envisions the rooms hosting corporate events, reunions, and other gatherings, all playing into her belief that cooking should be a social affair.

“I grew up watching my grandmother cook for all of us every week. It was the same thing every time - red sauce rigatoni and salad - and we looked forward to it every time,” she said.

Markhoff never bothered with formal cooking training. Instead, she took what her grandmother taught her and parlayed it into a small business making prepared meals for working families. She gained more experience working as a private chef in several homes.

Her skill and passion helped her land catering positions with the Heatherwoode Golf Club in Springboro and the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati. Most recently she worked for Hidden Valley Orchard teaching classes and holding wine tastings.

When Hidden Valley started moving away from the social gatherings after a management change, Markhoff decided to set off on her own.

“I missed the community. I missed the coming together. Seeing strangers become friends,” she said.

Her previous positions gave her hands-on experience on the business side of operations, she said, making it easier to open her own shop and concentrate on what she likes to do.

Global Gourmet combines it all into one, offering classes, tastings, wine and beer sales, prepared meals, catering and the social element.

Information about all of them as well as scheduling can be found on the shop’s website, globalgourmetexperience.com.

Nikki’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup cold salted butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs (room temperature)

1 1/2 cups cake flour

1 1/2 cups flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups chocolate chips

2 cups walnuts roughly chopped (optional)