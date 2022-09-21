Funeral services for fallen Richmond, Indiana police officer announced

“The public is invited to attend services to show their respect and honor Officer Burton and her sacrifice for the City of Richmond,” he said. “The route of the procession will be publicly released to the community in the coming days.”

Earlier this month Burton was taken off life support after her injuries were determined to be unrecoverable. She was then transferred from Miami Valley Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit to a hospice facility.

On Monday a police procession including Richmond and local officers escorted Burton’s body from Dayton back to Richmond. Britt and the Richmond Police Department thanked the region for showing their support during the procession.

“It was truly amazing to see the streets, sidewalks and overpasses lined with people to help welcome our hero, K-9 Officer Seara Burton, home,” Britt said. “From the time the procession left Dayton, to our arrival in Richmond, it was obvious the level of care and support that exists for Seara, her family and the Richmond Police Department.”