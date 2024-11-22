Frisch’s closings list: The ones that have closed, may close, or are staying open

1330 Columbus Ave., Lebanon

3560 S. Dixie Highway, Middletown

1831 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield

20 Troy Town Dr., Troy

38 W. Main St., Xenia

Cox First Media called the other Frisch’s locations in the area. The following are expected to close, but a closing date has yet to be announced.

8201 Claude Thomas Road, Franklin

8154 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

8181 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

These four restaurants are expected to stay open:

1255 Main St., Hamilton

2201 E Main St., Springfield

6188 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp.

8545 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester Twp.

The future is unknown at this time for the following restaurants:

3311 Benchwood Road, Butler Twp.

1095 S Main St., Englewood

3110 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

16 Weller Drive, Tipp City

2439 E. Sharon Road, Sharonville

5571 Ohio 741, Mason

11122 Hamilton Ave., Forest Park

5570 Liberty Fairfield Road, Liberty Twp.

Cox First Media content partner WCPO reported earlier this week that two Frisch’s Restaurant Inc. executives, Don Short and Cheryl White, are leading a buyout of “select” locations from the company’s Atlanta-based owner.

“We are very grateful and extremely excited to have the opportunity to carry this beloved icon forward,” Short said in a press release. “Some Frisch’s units are no longer viable. However, other units are well situated to move forward, and we plan to invest in those locations and add new units in the years ahead.”

The press release doesn’t specify which stores will stay open due to the sale, but hints at the difficulties faced by nonviable locations.

“The company has made efforts to negotiate a resolution for all the viable units to stay open permanently, or at least through the holidays, to save thousands of employees’ jobs and benefits, but to no avail,” said the release.

In the last two years, several other Frisch’s locations have closed in the Miami Valley, including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.