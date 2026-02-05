Former area lawmaker Niraj Antani drops from Ohio treasurer race

“As of last week, one of my opponents has self-funded her campaign with $1.5 million of personal funds. We have every reason to believe she will increase that amount of self-funding to whatever it takes to win and that she has the capability,” Antani said in a Wednesday news release.

A campaign finance report filed with the secretary of state’s office on Jan. 30 shows that Roegner’s campaign raised about $447,000 in contributions in 2025, alongside an outstanding balance of $1.5 million of loans that link back to Roegner.

The secretary of state’s public portal doesn’t have a Jan. 30 filing from Antani’s campaign.

Edwards’ most recent filing, posted Jan. 30, shows more than $836,000 raised from contributors in 2025. Edwards’ campaign has no outstanding loans.

Whoever wins May 5’s Republican primary will face Democrat Seth Walsh, a member of Cincinnati’s city council, in the November election.

