Fewer than 300 hospitalized with COVID in Dayton area for 5th straight day

For the fifth day in a row the Dayton area had fewer than 300 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.
Cases and hospitalizations have steadily decreased in February after the omicron variant led to a surge in December in January.
As of Tuesday, 2,071 people hospitalized in Ohio had COVID-19, including 232 people in west central Ohio and 480 people in southwest Ohio, according to OHA.
West central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties and southwest Ohio includes Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Adams, Brown and Clermont counties.
In west central Ohio, the number of COVID patients hospitalized decreased 60% in the past three weeks and 37% in the last 60 days, according to OHA. The region had 33 ICU patients with the virus as of Tuesday, a 64% decline over three weeks and a 61% decrease from 60 days ago.
Southwest Ohio is reporting a similar trend. The area’s seen a 50% decrease in COVID inpatients in three weeks and a 23% decrease in the past 60 days. There’s been a 49% decrease in ICU patients with coronavirus over the last three weeks and a 37% decrease in the past 60 days. The region had 99 ICU patients with the virus as of Tuesday, according to OHA.
Statewide, there’s been an average of 250 people hospitalized with COVID and 23 admitted to the ICU with the virus over the last three weeks, the Ohio Health Department reported. In the last day, Ohio added 231 COVID hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions.
The state also reported 2,121 daily COVID cases on Tuesday. It’s the fourth consecutive day fewer than 3,000 daily cases have been recorded in Ohio.
About a month ago, Ohio’s 21-day average was 18,890 cases a day. Tuesday the state was averaging 5,507 cases a day in the past 21 days.
Ohio reported 367 COVID deaths, bringing its total to 35,372, according to ODH. The state updates death data twice a week. The data can fluctuate because other states don’t regularly report death certificate data to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.
The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.
More than 7.2 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 6.65 million have completed it, according to the state health department. About 3.33 million people in the state have received an additional vaccine dose.
