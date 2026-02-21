Family of Ashley Flynn releases statement, requests privacy

The family said they will not be not be taking part in any interviews.

Crews responded to reports of a reported burglary in the 900 block of Cunningham Court last Monday.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins said Flynn was shot twice inside the house, and was found dead at the scene.

The family said after speaking with both local police and federal authorities, they trust the proper steps were taken and the process is being handled appropriately.

Caleb Flynn has since been charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence and is in the Miami County Jail on a $2 million bond.

He pleaded not guilty during his Friday morning video-arraignment from Miami County Jail.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we work through this complex situation,” the family said. “We are clinging to our faith - just as Ashley did each and every day.”

A message was posted on social media stating a private, invite-only service for Flynn will be held this weekend.

The family said if anyone has information that could assist in the investigation, they should please contact the Tipp City Police Department.