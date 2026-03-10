Doobie Brothers tribute band to rock Gloria Theatre

The Doobie Brothers created a combination of grooves, harmonies and feel-good anthems that produced classic tunes that still feature heavily on classic rock and stations devoted to the ‘70s and ‘80s including “China Grove,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “What a Fool Believes,” “Black Water” and, of course, “Listen to the Music.”

The key for the band Listen to the Music was finding musicians who could recreate the studio precision with the stage live energy of The Doobie Brothers. They’ve got plenty of years on the music scene, have played with Eagles tribute band Hotel California, that has performed in the area several times, and toured with legendary performers including Chuck Berry and Ben E. King.

Band members include Kevin O’Donnell, drums and vocals; Riley O’Donnell, guitar and vocals; James Naro, guitar and vocals; Chris Dahmer, keyboards and vocals; and Dave Johns, bass.

Tickets cost $33.90, $44.25 and $54.60. For tickets or more information, go to gloriatheatre.org/.

This is the third show of the Stars on Stage season. The next will be b2wins on April 11.