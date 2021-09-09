springfield-news-sun logo
DOJ awards nearly $500K for assistance to Oregon District mass shooting survivors

A crowd gathered on Fifth Street in the Oregon District to honor the lives of the nine victims and their families of the mass shooting that happened two years ago on Aug. 4, 2019. Jim Noelker/Staff
A crowd gathered on Fifth Street in the Oregon District to honor the lives of the nine victims and their families of the mass shooting that happened two years ago on Aug. 4, 2019. Jim Noelker/Staff

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
3 hours ago

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime has awarded nearly $500,000 to provide assistance for those affected by the Oregon District mass shooting, U.S. Sen Sherrod Brown, D-Mansfield, announced Thursday.

“We have an obligation to hep our communities recover from violent crimes, abuse and other criminal activity,” Brown stated in a release. “I am glad the Department of Justice is providing the necessary mental heath resources to help those impacted by the tragic Oregon District shooting in Dayton. Families and communities that were directly or indirectly affected by this tragedy will have these additional resources at their disposal to begin healing and receive the necessary care they need to recover.”

The Aug. 4, 2019, shooting in Dayton’s historic Oregon District claimed the lives of nine people and injured 27 others. The shooter also was fatally shot by police.

The $488,054 awarded will go to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to help pay for four additional mental health counselors and related costs at two mental health facilities.

