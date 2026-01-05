Do you have connections to Venezuela? We want to hear from you

The capture by U.S. troops of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife over the weekend sent shockwaves around the globe.
The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News are looking to gather local reaction to the miliary action in Venezuela.
If you are an area resident who is from Venezuela, or if you have family friends or other connections in that country, we would like to hear from you. Please fill out our form below.
In Other News
1
About that roar: 180th Fighter Wing training raised a ruckus Monday
2
OPINION: Underground Railroad and anti-blackness are part of Ohio’s...
3
This week may be tough for schools, workplaces due to flu
4
What Ohio politicians are saying about the US strike on Venezuela
5
What you need to know about flights to Caribbean
About the Author