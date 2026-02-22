Did you feel the Highland County earthquake reported today?

An earthquake was reported in Highland County early this morning. Screenshot from U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)'s official map.

1 hour ago
An earthquake was reported in Highland County early this morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 2.5 and a depth of 6.4 kilometers around 5:50 a.m.

The earthquake was located in Hillsboro.

A minor earthquake was recorded back in August of 2025 in northwest Springboro near Pennyroyal and Clearcreek Franklin roads with a magnitude of 2.46.

USGS did not report any damage.

