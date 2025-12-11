DeWine withholding Ramaswamy endorsement, wants more discussion first

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

He said he’s held discussions with Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur originally from the Cincinnati area who, despite never holding political office, amassed clout starting with a long-shot 2024 presidential bid where he built a reputation as an outspoken outsider.

“I’ve enjoyed those discussions; I hope he has enjoyed them as well,” said DeWine, who is entering the final year of his second and final term as governor. “I hope to have some more discussions about policy with him. I fully expect to endorse the Republican nominee for governor sometime in the future.”

He was asked why he — unlike the Ohio GOP or President Donald Trump — has so far held back on his endorsement in the race.

“Look, we’re still having discussions,” he responded. “I want to get a better understanding of his positions, what his vision is, and I would say the discussions have been good. Obviously, I want to talk to him about some of the things that I see, as well.”

Ramaswamy is expected to face the Democrats’ presumptive nominee Amy Acton, the state’s former health director whose political star rose during her time advising DeWine on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Acton stepped out of the limelight during the pandemic after being targeted due to her reputation as the chief architect of Ohio’s restrictions on businesses.

DeWine told reporters Thursday that such a reputation was undue.

“I’ve consistently said … the decisions about what to do were mine," DeWine said. “The buck stops with the governor. You’re never gonna hear me say, ‘Oh, I made that decision, but…’ No. The buck stops with me; I made the decisions.”

When he was asked if he felt Acton had given him good advice during the pandemic, DeWine said his decisions weren’t based solely on the advice of Acton; he also considered the perspectives of national experts.

“I’m relying on a number of different people. I’m taking all that in, and I make the ultimate decision,” he said.

When asked if she’d be a good governor, DeWine deflected. “I said I’m going to endorse the Republican nominee,” he said.

