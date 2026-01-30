DeWine: Revoking Haitian immigrants’ status a ‘mistake’, feds mum on enforcement

“If ICE comes in, we expect ICE to follow those good police practices, as well. That’s what our expectation is. Follow the law, try to keep people safe. If someone wants to demonstrate, they have the right to demonstrate. But, no one should be there to physically interfere with ICE doing what, legally, they are allowed to do,” DeWine said.

Friday’s briefing capped off a week of speculation and concern from Springfield officials who have long been preparing for what might come once Temporary Protected Status, an immigration status that has for years authorized thousands of Haitians to live and work in Clark County, expires.

“I think the taking away of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians is a mistake. I think it’s a mistake from a policy point of view for a couple reasons,” DeWine said.

“One, the situation in Haiti is as dire as I have ever seen it. The gangs are controlling a good part of the country, it’s extremely violent, the economy’s in shambles, the government does not function, the police are virtually worthless, so this is a very, very dangerous place. It doesn’t qualify as the situation changing for the better in Haiti.

“But probably more important for the United States and the people of Ohio, is that the Temporary Protected Status, if it goes away next week, it’s going to mean that you have thousands of Haitians who are working, contributing members of the community, contributing to the economy, who one day will be able to work and the next day will then not be able to work.

“Springfield and Clark County are coming back, they’ve been doing a very very good job. It’s an upward movement. Part of that upward movement comes about because, frankly, of Haitians who are working and contributing to the economy and buying things and opening restaurants and doing all the things that people who are working (do). These people are working, and they’re hard workers, so I think from a public policy point of of view, it is a mistake, it is not in the best interest of Ohio, for these individuals who are workers and working to lose that status.

“Having said that, that’s not my decision. I’m the governor of Ohio. This is a decision for the federal government, this is a decision for the president of the United States. I can’t do anything about that except express my concern that the policy is wrong.”

DeWine then turned to the issue of federal immigration enforcement, which he maintains he has not gotten any word about from the Trump administration.

“Let’s talk about the law: Ohioans believe in the law, we follow the law, it’s what we do. I have no idea whether ICE is going to come into Springfield, Ohio, or not. I really don’t. But, if they come — if they come — we will have the Ohio State Highway Patrol to back up the Springfield Police Department, to back up the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

“I met with the chief, I met with the sheriff, our people are in direct contact with them. Highway Patrol will be there to make sure that they have the help and assistance they need. The police department of Springfield and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will do what they do every single day: Those men and women will work hard to protect Ohioans and protect anyone who is in the city. That’s what our focus will be.”

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

