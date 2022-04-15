DeWine announces he has COVID; symptoms mild, governor says

The governor said he has been experiencing mild symptoms, such as a runny nose, headache, body aches and a sore throat, according to a statement from his office.

DeWine, 75, is in quarantine, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the release stated. Also, he received a monoclonal antibody treatment early this evening. The mAb treatment can limit the amount of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the body and often is recommended for older patients or those with underlying conditions, health experts say.