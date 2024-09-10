DeWine pledges funding, law enforcement to address Springfield Haitian immigrant influx

DeWine’s press conference came just a day after the long-simmering local issue of Springfield’s immigration situation flared into the national political debate over immigration after videos and rumors began circulating widely on social media — including some debunked allegations that were shared by vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, billionaire and social media site owner Elon Musk and others.

“I came here today because I thought it was important to outline to the people — not only of Springfield but of Ohio and the country — what the essential facts are,” said DeWine at the Tuesday press conference in Columbus.

Road safety

Traffic safety is among DeWine’s top concerns. He said city officials relayed that traffic accidents and erratic driving are on the rise in Springfield, which can be linked back to the growing Haitian population.

In response, DeWine directed a “surge” of state troopers and patrol cars in Springfield, starting Wednesday, to help “deal with traffic concerns in the community.”

“The goal, of course, is to reduce dangerous driving regardless of who the driver is,” said DeWine, though the governor noted that many Haitian immigrants have limited experience driving and come from a country with traffic customs that significant differ from America’s.

“It’s just a different norm, just a different situation,” said DeWine, who said he’s seen the difference while in Haiti himself.

DeWine said the state has worked for months to increase driver education in Clark County through driving simulators and BMV initiatives to further train Haitian drivers. He lamented an Ohio law that says drivers who get their license while over the age of 18 need no formal driver education.

This issue came up last year after a Haitian man who had a state ID and Mexican drivers license — but no Ohio drivers license — crashed into a school bus, killing one student and injuring dozens of others. The driver was convicted on manslaughter and homicide charges.

Healthcare

DeWine said Springfield’s Haitian community has resulted in a complex strain on the area’s health care systems.

This is in part because any quick flux in population will bring challenges, but also because political unrest and violence in Haiti has caused many doctors to flee, which has resulted in a Haiti healthcare system that is “much worse today than it has been in the past, and it has never been good.”

“What that means is you have 15,000 people or so in Springfield who really have not had healthcare, and if they have had healthcare, it really wasn’t very much throughout their life,” DeWine said.

DeWine said these factorshave put a strain on local systems that has resulted in longer wait periods for all patients.

For this reason, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to work alongside Clark County Health Department and other providers to “dramatically expand access to primary care” in the area and appropriated $2.5 million to that end.

