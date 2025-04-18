DEI, immigration protests, Honda rumors - Local impacts of federal actions this week

Dayton Public could lose roughly $50 million because of their refusal to sign, according to district officials. The document also says that institutions that use DEI practices in violation of federal law may face lawsuits from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We didn’t want to be told where we could provide that support or if we could provide it at all,” said David Lawrence, DPS superintendent on Thursday. “We wanted to continue to make sure that all students were served.”

Many area schools have either signed or plan to sign the “anti-DEI” document by the Friday deadline.

Federal policy impacts on Ohio

• Local immigrant detainment protest: Members of a Tipp City church have been protesting in front of the Butler County jail after a church member from Honduras was taken into custody. Church leaders say Armando Reyes Rodriguez was asked to come to a federal facility to have an ankle monitor removed, but was instead arrested. Church members say Rodriguez has a pending asylum claim.

• Honda and the U.S.: After international reports circulated about Honda weighing a plan to shift production to the U.S. amid Trump administration tariffs, a Honda spokesperson told the Dayton Daily News that the Japanese automaker hasn’t made any announcement about moving its production. The company will “continue to consider the optimal global production system and allocation, taking into account customer needs and market conditions based on our longstanding approach of ‘building products close to the customer,’” the spokesperson said.

• Springfield immigration: A Springfield News-Sun investigation found that although there is some indication Haitian immigrants are leaving the Springfield area, the majority appear to be staying put amid months of harsh scrutiny and looming threats of deportation. Agencies that serve Haitian-speaking people have reported dips in demand for services, but Springfield schools and local employers say their Haitian students and employees continue to come to their schools and workplaces.

• Panic selling: Whether it’s your retirement 401(k) plan or your own personal investment portfolio, sticking with your current investment strategy ― while also potentially looking at whether you have the right assets ― could be the answer for what to do in this latest market uncertainty, financial advisors and other experts told the Dayton Daily News. More volatility could still be on the horizon, not just from tariffs, but financial advisors offer this advice: don’t panic.

• ‘Proud day for the Scarlet and Gray’: Trump welcomed Ohio State’s national championship football team to the White House on Monday. Vice President JD Vance, an Ohio State graduate, was picking up the trophy with the help of Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, when the trophy split into two pieces and its base fell to the ground. “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it,” the vice president joked on X after the ceremony.

Other federal updates:

• Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: An agency created after the Great Recession with the goal of protecting citizens from fraud and abuse faces cuts of nearly 90% as the Trump administration continues restructuring the federal workforce. Employees at the CFPB received layoff notices on Thursday. A chief legal officer for the bureau said it would be shifting its focus to problems with mortgages. Issues involving medical debt, student loans and digital payment will receive less attention from the CFPB.

• Birthright citizenship: Although the Supreme Court this week kept on hold Trump administration restrictions on birthright citizenship, it agreed to hear arguments on the issue in May. Trump and his supporters have argued that there should be tougher standards for being an American citizen — these plans have been halted by district courts, with appeals courts declining to disturb those rulings. Birthright citizenship is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment and automatically makes anyone born in the U.S. an American citizen.

• Universities and advocacy groups: Trump said this week that his administration is looking at the tax-exempt status not just of Harvard University, but environmental groups and specifically the ethics watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW. “It’s supposed to be a charitable organization,” Trump said about CREW. “The only charity they had is going after Donald Trump. So we’re looking at that. We’re looking at a lot of things.”