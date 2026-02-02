Dayton man sentenced to decades in prison for convenience store robberies

He’ll be on supervised release for three years once he is released from prison and owes $8,102 in restitution, according to federal court records.

Farr was accused in a dozen armed robberies in December 2024 at convenience stores and drive-thrus in Dayton, Riverside, Trotwood, Springfield and Cincinnati.

He reportedly would show a gun and then demand cash and cigarettes.

According to court records, Farr committed the following robberies:

• The Sunoco gas station on Wayne Avenue in Dayton on Dec. 3, 2024.

• The Marathon gas station on Linden Avenue in Riverside on Dec. 4, 2024.

• Ray’s Xenia Avenue Market on Xenia Avenue in Dayton on Dec. 6, 2024.

• The Free Pike Drive-Thru on Free Pike in Dayton on Dec. 7, 2024.

• The Sunoco gas station on Selma Road in Springfield on Dec. 8, 2024.

• The Family Dollar on Salem Avenue in Trotwood on Dec. 8, 2024.

• The Mini Mart on North Main Street in Dayton on Dec. 10, 2024.

• The Marathon gas station on East Fifth Street in Dayton on Dec. 11, 2024.

• The White Oak Deli on Cheviot Road in Green Twp. on Dec. 12, 2024.

• The Family Dollar on West Main Street in Springfield on Dec. 14, 2024.

• Sammy’s Drive-Thru on Woodman Drive in Riverside on Dec. 15, 2024.

• The United Dairy Farmers on Vine Street in Cincinnati on Dec. 15, 2024.

He stole more than $5,750 in cash, according to court documents.

He typically wore a dark jackets, pants and shoes and gray two-tone gloves and a black balaclava during the robberies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In some of the robberies, he allegedly wore an N-95 style mask.

Investigators used Flock cameras to link a 2011 red Ford Taurus with the robberies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Dec. 16, 2024, Dayton police pulled the Taurus over for a traffic stop. Farr was in the passenger seat, according to court records.

During the stop, the officer noticed Farr’s clothes matched the description of an aggravated robbery suspect, a complaint read. He also noticed there were other items in the car that fit the suspect description.

Police took Farr and the driver to the Public Safety Building. Both declined to be interviewed, according to court records.

Farr was indicted on 12 counts each of interference with commerce by threats of violence and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime and one count of interference with commerce by threats or violence in October, according to court documents.