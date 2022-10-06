Dayton International Airport closed after jet goes off taxiway

The Dayton International Airport is closed after an airplane went off the taxiway at around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Officials said that the airport would be closed until further notice, but did not have a time frame for how long it would be.
Airport spokeswoman Linda Hughes said that the airplane involved was Air Wisconsin flight number 3818 from Washington to Dayton, operating for United Airlines. The plane is a Bombardier CRJ200 regional jet, which seats 50 people.
Hughes said that there were 45 people on board including the flight crew, and that there were no reported injuries. She added that the passengers were being loaded on buses to carry them to the terminal.
“It was a blessing that everyone was fine,” she said.
The incident is under investigation.
In scanner traffic crews said that there may have been some damage to one of the plane’s wings due to clipping a pole, but Hughes said she couldn’t confirm that report.
We will update this story with any new information.
About the Author