Dayton congressman appointed to GOP’s top House Intelligence position

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, was named to the Republican Party’s top spot on the House Intelligence Committee, which oversees the United States Intelligence Community.
Turner would be in line to chair the committee if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives during the November 2022 elections.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed Turner on Thursday as ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, where he replaces Devin Nunes.
Nunes is leaving Congress to be the CEO of former President Donald Trump’s new media company.
Turner is a former Dayton mayor who was first elected to Congress in 2002. He has served on the House Intelligence Committee since 2015.
“Congressman Turner’s commitment to this country is unwavering,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Throughout his long tenure on the Intelligence Committee, Mike established himself as a national security leader and ardent supporter of truth.”
Turner will assume the position beginning Saturday.
“Every American committed to the security and safety of this country should be well-assured of Congressman Turner’s leadership of the House Intelligence Committee,” McCarthy said.
