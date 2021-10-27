Dayton Children’s expert to answer parents questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Ahead of the coronavirus vaccine’s likely authorization for young children next week, Dayton Children’s Hospital is hosting two virtual events where parents will be able to ask the hospital’s chief medical officer about the shot.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended that children age 5 to 11 years-old should receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 2 to make its own recommendation.
Dr. Adam Mezoff, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s, will host two virtual information sessions on how COVID-19 impacts children and the research on Pfizer’s vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. Parents will be able to ask Mezoff questions using the chats function or by submitting questions ahead of time.
To access the virtual events on Teams Live, visit childrensdayton.org/vaccinechat.
The events will be held live on Thursday, Oct. 28, from noon to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both sessions will be recorded and made available on Dayton Children’s YouTube channel.
Details are still being worked out on where the coronavirus vaccine will be offered locally for children age 5 to 11. The Dayton Daily News will bring you that information as it becomes available.
Premier Health, Kettering Health and Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County said they will not be administering the vaccine to children under 12 but have offered to support Dayton Children’s, which is taking the lead on distributing vaccines to the age group locally.