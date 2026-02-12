Dayton Children’s expanding to Urbana, Springfield

Families will continue to see the same providers and therapists at the same locations, with no disruption to their established care relationships. Staff will become Dayton Children’s employees on March 9, 2026.

Mercy Health—Springfield Pediatric Rehabilitation, 1345 N. Fountain Blvd. in Springfield, and Mercy Health - Urbana Family Medicine and Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave. in Urbana, will both be renamed after Dayton Children’s.

The goal of the acquisition is to strengthen children’s health in the region, according to Dayton Children’s.

“We are committed to caring for the children in our region and continuously look at ways to serve them better. This opportunity benefits families today and opens doors to exciting possibilities for the future,” Feldman said.

Springfield, situated between Dayton and Columbus, is about 50 miles from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, but only about 25 miles from Dayton Children’s main campus off of Valley Street in Dayton.

Both Mercy Health and Dayton Children’s desire stronger, more accessible and sustainable pediatric care for families in the region, a press release states.

“At Mercy Health, our priority has always been ensuring children and families have access to the highest quality care,” Adam Groshans, market president of Mercy Health-Springfield, said in a press release. “Having Dayton Children’s pediatric expertise available in these communities strengthens children’s health across the region and helps ensure families can continue to receive specialized care close to home.”

Dayton Children’s

Dayton Children’s is an independent, freestanding children’s hospital, serving more than 400,000 children each year across 20 counties in Ohio and eastern Indiana. The hospital has two campuses, Dayton and Springboro, and more than 15 care sites including facilities in Troy, Beavercreek and Kettering.

For Dayton Children’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, its total operating revenue was $793.1 million and its total expenses were $773.8 million, according to its annual report under the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

Dayton Children’s operating margin for its 2025 fiscal year was 2.4%, up from 0.9% in fiscal year 2024.

Its patient mix is 50.1% Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), along with 38.1% from commercial or private insurance, 8% self-pay, and 3.8% other sources.

Mercy Health

Mercy Health is part of the Bon Secours Mercy Health health care system, which is a nonprofit Catholic health care system providing services across seven states and five cities in Ireland.

Bon Secours Mercy Health had a net revenue of $13.3 billion for 2024, according to its most recent annual report, with earnings of $572.3 million and an operating margin of 4.2%.

Its patient mix is about 37.1% Medicare, 16.1% Medicaid, 44.3% commercial insurance, and 2.5% other sources.