Dayton basketball celebrated with release of UD Flyers bobblehead figurine

Local News
By Dayton Daily News Staff
3 minutes ago
X

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an officially licensed Dayton Flyers Bobblehead.

“The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in August, are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order,” according to the NBHFM.

The bobblehead is Rudy Flyer, the team mascot. It may be purchased online at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/rudyflyer. Each is individually numbered.

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is seeded 7th in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The first game is set for today in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MORE ON THE UD FLYERS

Dayton’s Holmes a ‘huge concern’ for Nevada in NCAA tournament

Archdeacon: Flyers, family focus for associate coach Ricardo Greer

Nevada’s Alford coaches against Dayton for third time

‘Close to an obsession’ — Dayton fans heading west to support Flyers in NCAA tournament

Dayton assistant coaches relish NCAA tournament appearance

In Other News
1
Entrepreneurs’ Center, University of Dayton partnership growing in the...
2
Kidney stone disease on the rise as diets change, local urologists say
3
Ohio citizen group sees strong support to end gerrymandering
4
Ohio House primaries: Tims, Lounsbury, Mathews, Teska, Dean among...
5
Blackshear, Koehler win primaries for Ohio Senate 6th, 10th districts

About the Author

Dayton Daily News Staff
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top