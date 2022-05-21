Dayton Air Show adds aerobic flying act featuring ‘dead stick,’ comedy routines

The act is by Kent Pietsch Airshows, which will perform two acts in Pietsch’s Jelly Belly Interstate Cadet S-1A-65F, including a dead-stick routine from 6,000 feet as well as a comedy act that features a “detached wing flap” and a “wingtip-scraping pass” down the runway.

Pietsch has been performing in air shows for 40 years, according to the announcement.