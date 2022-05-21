springfield-news-sun logo
Dayton Air Show adds aerobic flying act featuring ‘dead stick,’ comedy routines

Kent Pietsch Airshows has been added to the features performers of the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger. | PROVIDED

Local News
By
27 minutes ago

A specialty air acrobatics act that features airplanes losing parts, engines shutting off mid-flight and “extraordinary” landings has been added to the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger.

The act is by Kent Pietsch Airshows, which will perform two acts in Pietsch’s Jelly Belly Interstate Cadet S-1A-65F, including a dead-stick routine from 6,000 feet as well as a comedy act that features a “detached wing flap” and a “wingtip-scraping pass” down the runway.

ExploreDayton Air Show introduces new executive, looks ahead to 2022 event

Pietsch has been performing in air shows for 40 years, according to the announcement.

Pietsch joins other performers like the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, TORA! TORA! TORA! Airshows, aerobatic flyer Kevin Coleman and another performer making its first performance in Dayton, Vampire Airshows.

The air show will take place July 30-31, with tickets currently on sale. Discount tickets will be sold at area Kroger stores starting June 27.

