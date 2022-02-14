COVID-19: Dayton-area hospitalization drop keeps pace with state

Combined, the west central and Southwest regions make up more than one-third of the state’s total COVID hospitalizations.

There were 1,312 new COVID cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 2,633,648 in Ohio since the pandemic began, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The ODH also reported 99 new COVID hospitalizations and 22 new ICU admissions in hospitals across the state.

Nearly 7.2 million Ohioans, or more than 61.5% of the population, have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, the state health department reported Monday. That number includes 71.62% of adults, 69.65% of those 12 and older and 65.45% of those 5 and older.

More than 56% of Ohioans have completed the vaccine, including 66.39% of adults, 64.39% of those 12 and older and 60.41% of those 5 and older.

More than 3.3 million Ohioans have received a booster dose, including 2,690 in the last day.