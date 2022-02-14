COVID-19: Dayton-area hospitalization drop keeps pace with state

The Dayton region’s drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last three weeks now matches the state’s average for the same period.
There are 2,199 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state, which accounts for one in nine hospitalizations, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Monday. That number represents a 26% decline over the past seven days and 58% over the last 21 days.
There were 260 hospitalized COVID patients Monday in the west central region — Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — which also represents a 58% drop over the last three weeks thanks to a 39% decrease in COVID hospitalizations from seven days ago. However, one in eight patients are COVID-19 positive, the OHA reported.
The drop in COVID hospitalizations was not as pronounced for the Southwest region — Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Adams, Brown and Clermont counties — however, the 477 COVID patients in the region make up one in six hospitalizations, much better than the state average.
The number of coronavirus hospitalizations showed a 23% drop over the past week and a 52% decline over the last 21 days, OHA data show.
Combined, the west central and Southwest regions make up more than one-third of the state’s total COVID hospitalizations.
There were 1,312 new COVID cases reported Monday, bringing the total to 2,633,648 in Ohio since the pandemic began, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The ODH also reported 99 new COVID hospitalizations and 22 new ICU admissions in hospitals across the state.
Nearly 7.2 million Ohioans, or more than 61.5% of the population, have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, the state health department reported Monday. That number includes 71.62% of adults, 69.65% of those 12 and older and 65.45% of those 5 and older.
More than 56% of Ohioans have completed the vaccine, including 66.39% of adults, 64.39% of those 12 and older and 60.41% of those 5 and older.
More than 3.3 million Ohioans have received a booster dose, including 2,690 in the last day.
