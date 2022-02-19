Hamburger icon
Coronavirus Saturday update: numbers continue to go down

Local News
By Holly Souther
50 minutes ago

Ohio’s hospitalizations and cases for coronavirus continue to decrease across the state.

One in twelve people currently hospitalized in Ohio have are Covid-19 positive, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Saturday..

There are 1,632 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Saturday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard. Of those 356 patients are in intensive care units.

Locally there is a similar picture. In hospitals in the Dayton region, there are 173 patients hospitalized who are positive with Covid, with 33 in ICU. That includes facilities in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

In Ohio’s southwestern region, which includes Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties there are 373 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 86 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.

State of Ohio COVID-19 Key Indicators dashboard. Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 2.6 million coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic across the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s key indicator dashboard.

There were 1,599 coronavirus cases reported by ODH Saturday, down from 2,129 cases on Friday. The 21-day average of daily coronavirus cases fell to about 3,472.

As of Saturday, there are 113 new hospitalizations. The 21-day average for reported hospitalizations is 208.

ODH reported there have been 11 new cases Saturday in ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 20.

