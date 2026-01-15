Congress votes to get more insight into Fuyao investigation

The federal investigation related to Fuyao is focused on a network of companies referred to in court filings as E-Z Iron Works Money Laundering Organization that Fuyao allegedly paid $126 million. Fuyao has not been named as a focus of the investigation.

The plan approved by lawmakers this week gives the U.S. Department of Justice 120 days to outline “investigative and prosecutorial steps taken against such entities implicated in forced labor supply chains, and a detailed breakdown of all related costs to carry out these efforts.”

The Dayton Daily News previously reported that the measure was added in the House Appropriations Committee.

“The committee is concerned about labor trafficking, forced labor, and unlawful employment practices involving smuggled or undocumented labor in the stream of commerce of the U.S. auto parts and glass manufacturing industries, particularly relating to corporate entities affiliated with the (Chinese Communist Party), and their affiliated companies,” says the amendment.

That provision was included in a broader plan which funds Commerce, Justice, and Science programs in the federal budget for 2026. Final Senate approval came on a vote of 82-to-15, with both of Ohio’s senators voting in favor of the funding package.

The bill still needs the signature of President Donald Trump to become law.

Fuyao denied any wrongdoing when asked previously about the proposed measure by the Dayton Daily News.

“FGA (Fuyao Glass America) has always regarded compliance as a fundamental principle. All employees are hired in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, and we require our suppliers — through contractual obligations — to operate in full compliance with established standards,” said Lei Shi, Fuyao’s community relations manager.