Comedian Becky Robinson added to Clark State PAC season

Robinson, whose skills range from comedian, writer, actor and viral star, may be familiar from playing Parker J. Cloud on the Nickelodeon animated series “Middlemost Post,” and in other voiceover work and from MTV programs. But she gets animated in a different way with the Entitled Housewife.

That character is an outspoken golf and wine enthusiast who speaks her mind, becoming a hit online and in comedy specials. Robinson created the Entitled Housewife during the pandemic at her parents’ house, inspired by their obsession with golf and became a viral sensation and soon worked into her standup shows.

Robinson also recorded a hit comedy song, “Mama Needs a Claw.” Springfield is one of several stops on her national tour, and this is a good time to catch a rising star.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Becky Robinson to Springfield,” said Dan Hunt, manager of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “Her creativity, her connection with audiences and her comedic brilliance make this an unforgettable addition to our season.”

Tickets cost $30-$60. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to pac.clarkstate.edu or call the ticket office at 937-328-3874.