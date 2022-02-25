Coalition, DaytonDefense will work together to protect base in new era of war

“This is not working out for the Russians,” Turner said, relaying what he called his “impressions” from intelligence briefings in recent days.

Turner had high praise for a key Wright-Patterson mission, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), the global workforce giving warfighters and their leaders information they need.

Construction crews are on the base now, building a new $182 million headquarters for NASIC.

“Their work is being done to give us, as we have always said, advantages on the battlefields,” said Turner, who is also a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Bryant, with Jeff Hoagland, the coalition’s president and chief executive, reiterated well-tested methods of advocating for the base, continuing with the coalition’s annual springtime “fly-ins” to Washington, D.C., and pushing for state legislation that makes Ohio more “military friendly.”

But a coalition spokeswoman also said Friday that her organization and DaytonDefense, an organization of Dayton-area defense contractors and industry executives, are formalizing a strengthening of ties between their two bodies.

“DaytonDefense members have been asked to vote on a proposed agreement to transfer the DaytonDefense brand and operations to the Dayton Development Coalition,” said Shannon Joyce Neal, the coalition’s vice president of strategic communications. “With this agreement, the DaytonDefense mission and programs would become a part of the Dayton Development Coalition, expanding their focus and emphasis on the many businesses in Dayton that are a part of the defense industrial base.”

DaytonDefense will continue to exist in name and brand, and the DaytonDefense name will still be used for the events and collaboration that it has provided for many years, she said.

“However, the legal entity DaytonDefense will formally dissolve as a registered federal and state organization,” Neal also said.