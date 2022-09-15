Clifton Crafthouse to open Creator’s Market next week

The Clifton Crafthouse Co-op is an incubation project of Co-op Dayton, which also kickstarted Gem City Market.

The event will feature performances, artists’ booths, food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for sale in the beer garden. Participating businesses include Stix Street Food, Nature’s Touch Soaps, Karl Yost Photography, Gnarly Heart Studio, and others.

The Creators’ Market will be open regularly on Saturdays to coincide with shows at the Clifton Opera House, with plans to expand hours as more vendors join.

“I am excited to see the Clifton Crafthouse Co-op take shape,” Clifton Mayor Alex Beiri said. “This is an ambitious project that seeks to revitalize a piece of the historic town center in Clifton. It is especially encouraging that the development model has been created by people and for people that have a stake in it”.

The crafthouse is funded by grants, donations and memberships. Member businesses do not pay ongoing fees, and market vendors contribute a small percentage of sales towards overhead and staffing. Co-ownership of the Clifton Crafthouse Co-op starts at $250 as a one-time equity contribution, with payment plans available for affordability and accessibility, according to an announcement.