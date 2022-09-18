Clark County Clerk of Courts to add imaging to online records system

“Moving forward, the public will know what is filed on a daily basis all without having to come to the office, make a phone call, or records request,” Tuttle said.

The project has been six years in the making, Tuttle said, and the addition of images to entries will decrease foot traffic at the courthouse, speed up title searches for prospective home buyers in Clark County and lower litigation costs.

“It allows us to serve the public more efficiently and increase transparency for the community,” Tuttle said.

While the Clerk’s Office will continue to monitor filings with personal identifiers, Tuttle said the responsibility is on the filer to safeguard sensitive information.