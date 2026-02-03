CenterPoint urges assistance options, blames winter storm as high bills go out

In part, the company said that this is because of increased energy needs to heat people’s homes, but also because it disrupted production nationwide, increasing natural gas prices on national markets, which CenterPoint said it passes along to customers dollar-for-dollar.

CenterPoint’s Vice President for Ohio Gas Mike Wilson said, “We want customers to know that help is available. Our Resource Hub brings together assistance programs, payment options and energy-saving tools, all in one place.”

CenterPoint also said that it offers “Budget Billing,” which spreads energy costs out across the year for more consistent monthly bills.

Customers can sign up for the billing program or look at other resources by visiting the CenterPoint website or calling 800-227-1376.