Cedarville University receives $1M gift on way to raising $125M

Construction of the new business center is expected to begin this fall or as soon as funding is finalized.

Will Smallwood, vice president of Cedarville University’s advancement division, said last October the university wanted to use the $125 million to “expand capacity, minimize student debt, transform lives in and out of the classroom and provide for the future.”

According to the campaign plan, $92.5 million will be spent on the construction of several new buildings. Two buildings, the Civil Engineering Building and a Chick-fil-A restaurant, have already opened. Other buildings include a Welcome Center and academic facility near the main campus entrance, a women’s residence hall, the Scharnberg Business Center and the Callan Academic and Athletic expansion.

Rick Schwartz, president of The Schiewetz Foundation, said the foundation was excited to work with Cedarville. This is the first grant from the foundation to the school.

“Cedarville students have the values and motivation that we need in today’s business world, and we believe this new facility, along with Cedarville’s academic commitment to free enterprise, aligns perfectly with our values and mission,” Schwartz said.