Cedarville University gets anonymous $8 million donation for facilities

Of the fundraiser’s $125 million goal, $92.5 million is dedicated to improving university facilities. To date, $74.6 million has been committed to the facilities portion of the campaign, the university said. Since the campaign launched in October 2021, more than 14,000 people have donated.

To date, $20.54 million has been committed to student scholarships, $8.49 million has been dedicated to programs to enhance student life, and $9.36 million has been contributed to growing the university’s endowment funds, according to the school.

“The campaign has experienced unprecedented success, for which I am grateful to the Lord for His blessings,” said Cedarville University President Thomas White. “This anonymous gift — and the thousands of other gifts — will be used to continue helping Cedarville University transform the lives of students through an education marked by biblical excellence.”