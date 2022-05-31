Cedarville speller eliminated from National Spelling Bee

Sophia Lopez of Cedarville Middle School got her first two words right but was eliminated from the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday afternoon in the third round of the competition.

A total of 234 spellers from all 50 states, several U.S. territories and four foreign countries won local and regional bees, qualifying to compete in-person this week near Washington, D.C. This is the third time Sophia has made it to the National Spelling Bee. She made it to the final 20 spellers last year..