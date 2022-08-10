Cedarville opens new residence hall and athletic center expansion this week

The $8 million expansion includes a new weight room, and a 2,000-square-foot team room for athletic staff and student athletes to meet, review film, host events, and recruit students. It will also include faculty offices, classrooms, and labs for the new Master of Athletic Training and the burgeoning Physician Assistant Studies graduate programs. The second floor is dedicated to classrooms, labs and offices for the School of Allied Health, the university said.

Cedarville’s new Master of Athletic Training program began enrolling its first graduate students this summer. The developing physician assistant program is expected to begin in 2023, pending all external approvals, and will also be housed in the Callan facility.