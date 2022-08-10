Cedarville opens new residence hall and athletic center expansion this week

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University opened its expansion to its Callan Athletic Center today, adding new athletic facilities, as well as new classrooms, labs, and administrative centers.
The $8 million expansion includes a new weight room, and a 2,000-square-foot team room for athletic staff and student athletes to meet, review film, host events, and recruit students. It will also include faculty offices, classrooms, and labs for the new Master of Athletic Training and the burgeoning Physician Assistant Studies graduate programs. The second floor is dedicated to classrooms, labs and offices for the School of Allied Health, the university said.
Cedarville’s new Master of Athletic Training program began enrolling its first graduate students this summer. The developing physician assistant program is expected to begin in 2023, pending all external approvals, and will also be housed in the Callan facility.
The expansion is funded partially through the “One Thousand Days Transformed” campaign, the largest fundraising push in the private, Christian university’s history. Of the $125 million goal, $92.5 million is dedicated to improving university facilities, including the construction of the $38 million Lorne D. Sharnberg Business Center, which will house the university’s school of business. To date, the campaign has received $106.2 million in contributions toward the $125 million goal.
“We are grateful to the Lord for the opportunity to grow and expand our academic and athletic facilities,” noted Cedarville University President Dr. Thomas White. “The transformation of the Callan Athletic Center will bless our allied health majors, our athletes and athletics staff, and our entire campus. We thank God for the resources he has graciously provided.”
