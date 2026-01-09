Newsletter: Making downtown safer

With growth, however, comes growing pains — and some familiar concerns.

In this newsletter:

Joby Aviation boosts commitment to the Miami Valley.

Jason Woodard’s proposed Wright State project could cross the Beavercreek-Fairborn municipal boundary.

How AFRL researchers at Wright-Patterson are advancing the battlefield art of AI.

Group formed to put downtown safety at the forefront

What you should know: A local working group organized by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, wants Dayton and Montgomery County to strengthen social services and law enforcement downtown.

What they said: “Downtown is at a tipping point,” said Woodard Development CEO Jason Woodard.

Joby to buy second area building, ramps up production plans

What happened: Joby Aviation is poised to make Dayton a core manufacturing site for its electric aircraft by buying a large Vandalia building.

Why it matters: Joby represents a new industry that appears to be getting increasing buy-in from federal regulators. And it’s a company that is returning aviation-focused manufacturing to the Dayton area.

Jason Woodard project could cross Beavercreek-Fairborn city border

What happened: Beavercreek Planning Commission agreed to rezone agricultural land owned by Wright State University for commercial uses in a project that could cross the Beavercreek-Fairborn municipal border.

The vision of Dayton-area developer Jason Woodard for what a city report called “Raider Row” would allow the development of commercial and restaurant uses.

Cross-border wrinkle? Asked what would happen if one of the proposed buildings crosses a city boundary, Beavercreek’s planning director said: “That will be a new one for me.”

How Wright-Patterson researchers are advancing the art of AI

What you need to know: When it comes to harnessing AI and machine-learning to win the first battles of the next war, Air Force personnel believe they are making strides.

Three events last year at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada were seen as key to the quest to advance artificial intelligence (AI) and human-machine teaming as tools for warfighters.

The players: Those involved included personnel from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the 711th Human Performance Wing, which are based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Forest Fair Mall redevelopment: Next steps

What you need to know: Last year, both Fairfield and Forest Park city councils approved zoning changes needed to move forward on the redevelopment of the former Forest Fair Mall, which straddles the border of these localities.

Newsletter quote

“Downtown is at a tipping point. The good news is that can go in a very positive direction. I think it’s imperative that we’re proactive from this point forward to shape the outcomes we want for our residents and businesses that call Dayton home.” Woodard Development CEO Jason Woodard. Read the story above.

Newsletter numbers

$61.5 million: What Joby Aviation says it agreed to pay for the industrial site at 1669 Capstone Way in Vandalia.

$1 million: What Joby said in an SEC filing it will put in escrow as it conducts due diligence.

