Three Ohio airmen killed in refueling crash

A KC-135 aircraft crashed in the Iraqi desert, taking the lives of six U.S. service members. The deaths brought the number of American service members killed in the U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran to at least 13.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on the social media site X: “I have been advised by Ohio’s adjutant general that three of the six service members killed during the air refueling mission in Iraq were Ohioans deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing. Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere condolences to their families.”

I have been advised by Ohio's Adjutant General that three of the six servicemembers killed during the air refueling mission in Iraq were Ohioans deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing. Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 13, 2026

DeWine ordered all American and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds statewide.

The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of their funerals.

“These heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country — putting the safety and security of their fellow Americans above themselves,“ Sen. Jon Husted said. ”We will always remember these service members’ noble mission to protect the homeland and the sacred freedom of America."

Tina and I are heartbroken to learn of the loss of the six National Guard Airmen, including three Ohio Air National Guard members, in the U.S. KC-135 crash. These heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country—putting the safety and security of their fellow… — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) March 13, 2026

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of six National Guard airmen in Iraq this week. This tragedy hits especially close to home as three of these brave airmen served with the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing out of Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base,” said state Sen. Michele Reynolds, R-Canal Winchester.

“Their courage and service to our nation will not be forgotten,” she added.

A statement from U.S. Central Command, whose area of responsibility includes the Middle East, said all six crew members aboard the KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over uncontested air space Thursday during “Operation Epic Fury.”

The loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire, the command said.

The identities of the service members are being withheld until family members have been notified, the command also said.

For the 121st, taking part in overseas air expeditionary missions are a regular part of life, the wing says on its web site.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the tragic news of the passing of three airmen from the 121st Air Refueling Wing,” the wing said in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and fellow airmen who mourn their loss.”

“We share in the sorrow of their loved ones, and we must not forget the valuable contributions these airmen made to their country and the impact they have left on our organization,” the wing added. “Additionally, we ask that you respect the family’s wishes and provide them with space to mourn their loved ones during this difficult time.”

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show noted that the KC-135 has been a showgoer favorite attraction for years.

“We have been honored to work with the brave men and women of the 121st for many years, hosting KC-135s many times, to the great delight of our fans,” the show said on Facebook.