Buc-ee's: Proposed TIF district could generate $4.6M over 30 years for infrastructure work

Construction continues on Buc-ee's on Ohio 235 in Huber Heights near the Interstate 70 interchange. Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore announced earlier this week the megastore would open on April 6.

Huber Heights City Council will consider the formation of a Tax Increment Financing district to help fund infrastructure improvements in the area of the new Buc-ee’s on Ohio 235.

A vote will be held Monday, Feb. 9, to approve a TIF district in the northeast section of the city. Buc-ee’s, which is currently under construction at 8000 Ohio 235, near Interstate 70, will be the only business within the district, according to Mayor Jeff Gore.

TIF districts allow a portion of property taxes to be reinvested, keeping funds within the boundary lines set by a municipality.

“In a TIF district, the city will keep the portion of the property tax only on the properties in the district that would otherwise go to the county,” Gore said in a post on social media. “In this district, Buc-ee’s is the only parcel/ property. It doesn’t affect anyone else or any other property.”

Total revenue projected to be generated from this proposed TIF district is approximately $4.6 million over the next 30 years, council documents show.

TIF dollars can go toward improvement costs for infrastructure, like roadways, water/sewer, environmental/health, utilities, stormwater, streetscape/landscape, and more.

The new Buc-ee’s travel station will open to the public at 6 a.m. Monday, April 6.

The Huber Heights store, the Texas-based company’s first location in Ohio, will be one of the largest Buc-ee’s in the nation when it opens, on par with a Buc-ee’s in Tennessee that previously held the world record for its size.

